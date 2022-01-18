Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Tracking the pandemic-era wave of new entrepreneurs
Jan 18, 2022

Also today: Airlines are still wary of Verizon and AT&T's launch of new 5G signals, as they offer fresh warnings about the signals' effect on planes and equipment.

Segments From this episode

Entrepreneurship has boomed during the pandemic — especially in these cities

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jan 18, 2022
New business applications set a record in 2021, driven largely by job insecurity. Retail and transportation were favorite fields.
About 5.4 million new business applications were filed in 2021. There was a lot of interest in online retail and a lot of activity in Southern cities.
PeopleImages via Getty Images
