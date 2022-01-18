Tracking the pandemic-era wave of new entrepreneurs
Also today: Airlines are still wary of Verizon and AT&T's launch of new 5G signals, as they offer fresh warnings about the signals' effect on planes and equipment.
Segments From this episode
Entrepreneurship has boomed during the pandemic — especially in these cities
New business applications set a record in 2021, driven largely by job insecurity. Retail and transportation were favorite fields.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director