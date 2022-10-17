How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Today’s a tax deadline, which could be an October surprise for some
Oct 17, 2022

Today’s a tax deadline, which could be an October surprise for some

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
For those who asked for a six-month extension on filing 2021 tax returns, today's the deadline. Julia Coronado discusses market activity with us. It's costing more and more to stay in a hotel these days.

Segments From this episode

Another price that's rising: The cost of a night in a hotel

by Justin Ho
Oct 17, 2022
There isn't enough supply and there's too much demand.
Issues sprung from the pandemic are still affecting the hotel industry.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

