Today’s a tax deadline, which could be an October surprise for some
For those who asked for a six-month extension on filing 2021 tax returns, today's the deadline. Julia Coronado discusses market activity with us. It's costing more and more to stay in a hotel these days.
Segments From this episode
Another price that's rising: The cost of a night in a hotel
There isn't enough supply and there's too much demand.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer