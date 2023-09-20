Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

To tip or not to tip?
Sep 20, 2023

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
We help you navigate the changing norms around tipping. Plus, we preview "the main event" of today's Fed meeting — and we're not talking about an interest rate announcement.

Segments From this episode

Settling the Bill

When — and how much — should I be tipping these days?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Meredith Garretson and Alex Schroeder
Sep 20, 2023
Expectations around tipping have changed in the last several years. Here's what to know.
Maybe the standard 15% or 20% tip on table service hasn't really changed, but what about takeout, delivery and the rest of it?
Alex Potemkin via Getty Images
What the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections can reveal

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Sep 20, 2023
The quarterly report gives clues about how members of the Federal Open Market Committee see the economy and what future steps they might take.
In addition to an announcement on interest rates, the Federal Reserve will release its Summary of Economic Projections on Wednesday.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

