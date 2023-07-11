To be, or not to be?
Some regional theaters aren't getting a choice. With pandemic funding running dry and attendance way down, companies across the country are cutting back spending in drastic ways. Plus, how much capital does a bank really need?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC