This Thanksgiving, food banks are struggling with inflation
Rising prices for various food items, including turkey, are hitting food banks this Thanksgiving. We look into how that's impacting charitable organizations and some of vulnerable populations they serve. Then, an update on Disney's recent announcement that CEO Bob Chapek is out and being replaced by former CEO Bob Iger. And, Hong Kong's markets are down amid news that the city's leader tested positive for COVID-19.
Segments From this episode
Higher prices hit food pantries ahead of Thanksgiving
Some organizations are considering how to best deal with significant price increases for holiday staples like turkey and pies.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer