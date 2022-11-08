How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Thinking about a second job? You’re not alone. Let’s talk about moonlighting.
Nov 8, 2022

Thinking about a second job? You're not alone. Let's talk about moonlighting.

Getty Images
First, it's Election Day, and we discuss the possible impact of a recession with Jeffery Cleveland of Payden & Rygel. More people are taking on second jobs for a variety of reasons, according to government data. The European Union is turning up the economic heat on Hungary.

Segments From this episode

EU ramps up financial pressure on Hungary's right-wing government

by Stephen Beard
Nov 8, 2022
The EU is withholding billions of euros in grants over concerns surrounding corruption and discrimination.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces mounting pressure over policies the EU says violate international standards.
Getty Images / ATTILA KISBENEDEK
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

