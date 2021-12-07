There’s a crucial video call later between Presidents Biden and Putin
From the BBC World Service: With thousands of Russian troops believed to have gathered near Ukraine's borders, what could further U.S. sanctions against Russia look like? Plus, why dozens of Rohingya refugees in the United States and the U.K. are suing Facebook for $150 billion. And, after the boss of better.com fired 900 employees on a video call, are there better ways to announce layoffs or restructuring?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director