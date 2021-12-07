Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

There’s a crucial video call later between Presidents Biden and Putin
Dec 7, 2021

From the BBC World Service: With thousands of Russian troops believed to have gathered near Ukraine's borders, what could further U.S. sanctions against Russia look like? Plus, why dozens of Rohingya refugees in the United States and the U.K. are suing Facebook for $150 billion. And, after the boss of better.com fired 900 employees on a video call, are there better ways to announce layoffs or restructuring?

