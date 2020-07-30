Jul 30, 2020
The worst economic weakness we’ve seen
In the second quarter, GDP contracted at an annual rate of nearly 33%. Regionally, economic activity declined far more in areas reliant on sectors like manufacturing and tourism. Plus, how Quebec is trying to help local businesses stay afloat.
U.S. economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
It's by far the worst quarterly plunge ever.
A regional look at GDP declines: Steeper drops in areas of the U.S. that rely on sectors suffering the brunt of the pandemic's effects
That includes places like Detroit, Michigan, which relies on manufacturing, and parts of Florida, which rely on tourism. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Quebec uses online business directory to encourage consumers to buy local
Le Panier Bleu is meant to help local stores compete with online retail giants.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director