The World Cup comes with a global price tag
Nov 3, 2022

Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images
Segments From this episode

"The Workers Cup"

How expensive is it to host the World Cup or Olympics?

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Nov 3, 2022
For most cities, hosting large, global events is a pricey endeavor with questionable economic benefits. Qatar is unlikely to recoup its costs for the upcoming soccer World Cup, according to professor Victor Matheson.
David Ramos/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

