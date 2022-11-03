The World Cup comes with a global price tag
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
First, we look at next steps for the Fed after it raised interest rates again on Wednesday. As the World Cup in Qatar approaches, we talk about the reasoning behind countries' willingness to pay billions to host massive sporting events like it.
Segments From this episode
How expensive is it to host the World Cup or Olympics?
The upcoming soccer World Cup in Qatar is unlikely to recoup its economic costs and might be costly to the country's image too.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer