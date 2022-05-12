Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The unionization bug bites Congress
May 12, 2022

The unionization bug bites Congress

Staffers in the House of Representatives are going be allowed to unionize for the first time, following a vote narrowly passed by Democrats. Long hours and low pay are at the crux of the unionization efforts, and there are hopes that unionization could slow down constant turnover. The House has also passed a bill that sets up new benefits for federal firefighters. We look into how the closing of a Piggly Wiggly store in Nashville illustrates the impact of local store closures in a community.

Segments From this episode

The closing of a Nashville Piggly Wiggly leaves some with few shopping options

by Juliana Kim
May 12, 2022
The chain, which dates back to 1916, in many ways created the business model for a modern grocery store. But some stores are struggling today's retail environment.
Customers continued to trickle in to a Piggly Wiggly in downtown Nashville during the store’s final days. The store closed in April.
Julia Ritchey/WPLN
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

