The unionization bug bites Congress

Staffers in the House of Representatives are going be allowed to unionize for the first time, following a vote narrowly passed by Democrats. Long hours and low pay are at the crux of the unionization efforts, and there are hopes that unionization could slow down constant turnover. The House has also passed a bill that sets up new benefits for federal firefighters. We look into how the closing of a Piggly Wiggly store in Nashville illustrates the impact of local store closures in a community.
The closing of a Nashville Piggly Wiggly leaves some with few shopping options
The chain, which dates back to 1916, in many ways created the business model for a modern grocery store. But some stores are struggling today's retail environment.
