Hurricane IanEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎵 Donate any amount today and download 5 different Marketplace ringtones 🎵 Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The U.N. is now seeking $800 million for flood-ravaged Pakistan
Oct 4, 2022

The U.N. is now seeking $800 million for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Thousands of people in Pakistan are in temporary shelters after their homes were flooded. FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP
From the BBC World Service: The United Nations new fundraising target is five times higher than originally requested, as the agency seeks to deal with "a second wave of death and destruction." Plus, how reducing food waste at supermarkets is proving a challenge for a U.K. charity which redistributes surplus food. And, the yen currency hardly blinked despite North Korea's decision to fire a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:33 AM PDT
7:51
2:36 AM PDT
7:36
2:43 AM PDT
1:50
4:50 PM PDT
17:36
4:27 PM PDT
25:43
Sep 29, 2022
2:55
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
How retailers are trying to beat forecasts of a slower holiday season
How retailers are trying to beat forecasts of a slower holiday season
Rising interest rates are hitting manufacturing
Rising interest rates are hitting manufacturing
Where do your donations at the checkout register go? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Where do your donations at the checkout register go? 
Where do your donations at the checkout register go? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Where do your donations at the checkout register go? 