The U.N. is now seeking $800 million for flood-ravaged Pakistan
From the BBC World Service: The United Nations new fundraising target is five times higher than originally requested, as the agency seeks to deal with "a second wave of death and destruction." Plus, how reducing food waste at supermarkets is proving a challenge for a U.K. charity which redistributes surplus food. And, the yen currency hardly blinked despite North Korea's decision to fire a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.
