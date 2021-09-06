The role of unions in closing the racial wealth gap
New analysis out today from the Center for American Progress finds "a typical union household is more than twice as wealthy as a typical non-union household," and it’s even more significant for Black and Hispanic workers, in particular. Also, for the first time since the pandemic began, traders have returned today to their posts in the pits of the London Metal Exchange. And, your update on gas prices across the country over Labor Day weekend.
Segments From this episode
Center for American Progress argues unions can help increase wealth for workers, close the racial wealth gap
Marketplace's Kimberly Adams has more.
London Metal Exchange brings back in-person trading
The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
Labor Day gas prices are the highest in years
Demand shot up this summer as people hoped to get out. Then Hurricane Ida stopped some production.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director