The president is back from Saudi Arabia. Time will tell if more oil came with him.
There's some official buzz that oil production from the Middle East could be on the rise after President Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday. The BBC reports on the heat wave in Europe, which has ignited wildfires that have caused evacuations in Spain, France and Portugal. Thanks to inflation, the real value of the federal minimum wage is the lowest it's been in more than 60 years.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant