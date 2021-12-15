The original creators of Pop Its aren’t cashing in on their popularity
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Omicron variant causes a steep drop in bookings and more uncertainyy for the international travel industry during a peak period. The original creators of the rubber toy Pop Its aren't benefiting financially from its surge in popularity.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director