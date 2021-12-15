Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The original creators of Pop Its aren’t cashing in on their popularity
Dec 15, 2021

The original creators of Pop Its aren't cashing in on their popularity

Omicron variant causes a steep drop in bookings and more uncertainyy for the international travel industry during a peak period. The original creators of the rubber toy Pop Its aren't benefiting financially from its surge in popularity.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

