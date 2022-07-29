The latest inflation numbers show more pain for consumers

The Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation went up 6.8% in the year that ended in June, reaching yet another 40-year high. It's difficult to say, then, that we've hit peak inflation, and that's stretching consumers even thinner, says Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. A look at what's in the CHIPS Act, the semiconductor-boosting bill that's expected to be signed into law soon. And we talked to APM Reports about their recent investigation into allegations against a popular COVID testing company.