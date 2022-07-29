The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The latest inflation numbers show more pain for consumers
Jul 29, 2022

The Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation went up 6.8% in the year that ended in June, reaching yet another 40-year high. It's difficult to say, then, that we've hit peak inflation, and that's stretching consumers even thinner, says Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. A look at what's in the CHIPS Act, the semiconductor-boosting bill that's expected to be signed into law soon. And we talked to APM Reports about their recent investigation into allegations against a popular COVID testing company. 

Segments From this episode

Inside the allegations against a COVID testing company

by David Brancaccio , Tom Scheck and Erika Soderstrom
Jul 29, 2022
What American Public Media's investigative unit found when they looked into GS Labs.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

