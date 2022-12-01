The Fed might ease up on interest rate hikes
Inflation actually cooled off, just a touch, according to a key measure. We talk to Michael Hewson of CMC Markets in London about what slowing interest rate hikes could mean for an economy. Also, the head of the European Council met up with China's president.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer