The economics behind farewell tours
Dec 1, 2023

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
In New York City, Kiss will play what it's calling its last ever show. But it also had a farewell tour two decades ago.

Segments From this episode

Saying goodbye can be big business

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 1, 2023
The band Kiss will play what it's calling its last ever show this weekend. This kind of farewell tour can also be good marketing.
Kiss performing in Krakow, Poland in 2019.
Nashville69, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

