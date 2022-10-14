How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The economic saga in Britain includes another policy U-turn
Oct 14, 2022

The economic saga in Britain includes another policy U-turn

Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Also, the finance minister is out. It's been a chaotic day there, and Victoria Craig from the BBC catches us up. We discuss more market chaos with Christopher Low of FHN Financial. Also, data shows that people remain unafraid to keep buying things in the face of inflation and other upsetting economic factors.

Despite economic turmoil, consumers keep on spending

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 14, 2022
Seemingly contradictory economic indicators make people nervous, but they're not sure what to do about them.
Even in the face of inflation, consumers feel like spending due to low unemployment numbers and rising wages.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

