The economic saga in Britain includes another policy U-turn
Also, the finance minister is out. It's been a chaotic day there, and Victoria Craig from the BBC catches us up. We discuss more market chaos with Christopher Low of FHN Financial. Also, data shows that people remain unafraid to keep buying things in the face of inflation and other upsetting economic factors.
Despite economic turmoil, consumers keep on spending
Seemingly contradictory economic indicators make people nervous, but they're not sure what to do about them.
