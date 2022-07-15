Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The economic cost of China’s zero-COVID policy
Jul 15, 2022

The economic cost of China’s zero-COVID policy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
China's strict COVID lockdowns have kept cases largely under control there. But at what cost? Today we got a snapshot from second-quarter GDP growth numbers. Plus, we break down the latest retail sales numbers with FHN Financial's Christopher Low. Also, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia appears to have spoiled the next part of the Biden administration's economic agenda. And, a look back at how the housing shortage in the U.S. has gotten so dire.

Segments From this episode

We consumers are spending more for less

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

China's GDP growth slows in Q2

Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak has the story.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Manchin says he will oppose a Biden economic package that addresses climate or raises taxes

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The U.S. housing shortage has doubled in less than a decade, report finds

by Samantha Fields
Jul 15, 2022
A big part of the problem? A lack of new construction and municipal zoning laws that discourage or prohibit multifamily homes.
David Paul Morris/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:55 AM PDT
8:12
1:43 AM PDT
7:04
7:29 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 14, 2022
14:34
Jul 14, 2022
27:14
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 12, 2022
24:22
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?