The economic cost of China’s zero-COVID policy
China's strict COVID lockdowns have kept cases largely under control there. But at what cost? Today we got a snapshot from second-quarter GDP growth numbers. Plus, we break down the latest retail sales numbers with FHN Financial's Christopher Low. Also, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia appears to have spoiled the next part of the Biden administration's economic agenda. And, a look back at how the housing shortage in the U.S. has gotten so dire.
Segments From this episode
We consumers are spending more for less
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more.
China's GDP growth slows in Q2
Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak has the story.
Manchin says he will oppose a Biden economic package that addresses climate or raises taxes
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
The U.S. housing shortage has doubled in less than a decade, report finds
A big part of the problem? A lack of new construction and municipal zoning laws that discourage or prohibit multifamily homes.
