Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The bond market is bringing the ’90s back
Oct 4, 2023

The bond market is bringing the ’90s back

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Henry Ray Abrams/AFP via Getty Images
Investors are rushing to sell bonds, prompting a surge in interest rates and threatening prospects for a soft landing. But we've been here before.

Music from the episode

Pulaski at Night Andrew Bird

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:59 AM PDT
7:57
3:03 AM PDT
5:43
4:35 PM PDT
33:23
3:26 PM PDT
28:06
2:05 PM PDT
1:20
Oct 3, 2023
23:17
Sep 27, 2023
What do these high Treasury yields mean for the economy?
What do these high Treasury yields mean for the economy?
What to know about the Sam Bankman-Fried trial
What to know about the Sam Bankman-Fried trial
There's a corner of the internet where YouTubers read strangers' obituaries. Why?
There's a corner of the internet where YouTubers read strangers' obituaries. Why?
Former Yellow drivers have trouble finding jobs in right-to-work Tennessee
Former Yellow drivers have trouble finding jobs in right-to-work Tennessee