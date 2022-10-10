The Bank of England expands emergency support for the U.K. financial system
From the BBC World Service: It's the latest from Britain's central bank after unfunded tax cuts announced last month by the U.K. government sent shockwaves through financial markets. Plus, missile strikes in Kyiv have caused power and water outages in the Ukrainian capital, where life was starting to return to normal. And, what it's like to get a call saying you've won the Nobel Prize for Economics.
