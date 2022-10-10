This Is UncomfortableSecret Money, Public InfluenceMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The Bank of England expands emergency support for the U.K. financial system
Oct 10, 2022

The Bank of England expands emergency support for the U.K. financial system

The Bank of England says it's prepared to double its daily bond purchases and start a short-term lending facility to boost bond sales. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: It's the latest from Britain's central bank after unfunded tax cuts announced last month by the U.K. government sent shockwaves through financial markets. Plus, missile strikes in Kyiv have caused power and water outages in the Ukrainian capital, where life was starting to return to normal. And, what it's like to get a call saying you've won the Nobel Prize for Economics.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

