May 18, 2021
Teens trading? Fidelity is making it happen
We also talk real estate, business travel and high-end room service during lockdown.
Fidelity opens the trading floor (in a way) to teens
A special account (that can be monitored by parents) will let kids as young as 13 start trading.
Business travelers holding back on flying, for now
Business travelers are about twice as lucrative for the airlines as leisure fliers
French hotels offer haute cuisine room service in COVID lockdown
With their restaurants closed, some hotels are giving patrons a chance to experience restaurant-style meals in their rooms.
