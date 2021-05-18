Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
24-hour match: 2x your gift’s impact today! Double my donation
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Teens trading? Fidelity is making it happen
May 18, 2021

Teens trading? Fidelity is making it happen

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We also talk real estate, business travel and high-end room service during lockdown.

Segments From this episode

Fidelity opens the trading floor (in a way) to teens

A special account (that can be monitored by parents) will let kids as young as 13 start trading.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Business travelers holding back on flying, for now

by Mitchell Hartman
May 18, 2021
Business travelers are about twice as lucrative for the airlines as leisure fliers
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

French hotels offer haute cuisine room service in COVID lockdown

by John Laurenson
May 18, 2021
With their restaurants closed, some hotels are giving patrons a chance to experience restaurant-style meals in their rooms.
A three-course dinner for two in your hotel room.
Laurent Jordan, courtesy Maison Albar Hotels - Le Pont-Neuf
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices
COVID-19
Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates

TODAY ONLY!
Don’t miss this special
$-for-$ match.

Double my donation
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers
COVID-19
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers

Don’t miss this match!

Donate today and your gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the American Public Media Board.

GIVE NOW