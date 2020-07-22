Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

What are second-quarter results from companies telling us so far?
Jul 22, 2020

What are second-quarter results from companies telling us so far?

Investors watch earnings reports, vaccine prospects and U.S.-China relations. Twitter removes conspiracy theory accounts, Facebook takes action to address its platform's racial biases. How oil-rich countries are faring during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Microsoft, Intel, Blackstone among companies reporting earnings on Wednesday

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, has more.
Twitter says it has removed thousands of accounts that spread conspiracy theories

They are theories associated with so-called QAnon movement. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Facebook is setting up teams to look at possible racial biases in its platform, Wall Street Journal reports

Mutale Nkonde is a fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University, where she researches the intersection of race and technology. She shares what she expects from Facebook's actions.
COVID-19

Oil-rich countries have been hit hard by the pandemic. How can they move on?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Jul 22, 2020
Oil prices are still far below the break-even point for many producers in the Middle East.
Transitioning away from oil, for countries that depend on the industry, is easier said than done.
Joe Raedle/Newsmakers
Music from the episode

When I Look Back Lev Snowe

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
