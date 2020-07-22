Jul 22, 2020
What are second-quarter results from companies telling us so far?
Investors watch earnings reports, vaccine prospects and U.S.-China relations. Twitter removes conspiracy theory accounts, Facebook takes action to address its platform's racial biases. How oil-rich countries are faring during the pandemic.
Microsoft, Intel, Blackstone among companies reporting earnings on Wednesday
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, has more.
Twitter says it has removed thousands of accounts that spread conspiracy theories
They are theories associated with so-called QAnon movement. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Facebook is setting up teams to look at possible racial biases in its platform, Wall Street Journal reports
Mutale Nkonde is a fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University, where she researches the intersection of race and technology. She shares what she expects from Facebook's actions.
Oil-rich countries have been hit hard by the pandemic. How can they move on?
Oil prices are still far below the break-even point for many producers in the Middle East.
