The status of more cash for U.S. citizens
May 11, 2020

The status of more cash for U.S. citizens

The White House and members of Congress are considering whether to push another stimulus package. Unemployment may get worse yet before it gets better. How hotels are having to rethink safety. COVID-19 puts Britain's relationship with China under strain.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

With COVID-19, hotels have to rethink safety for when guests return

by Kristin Schwab
May 11, 2020
Pools, spas, housekeeping — they can make folks feel uneasy these days.
Hotels have always been about cleanliness. That's only going to get more pronounced.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Britain’s warm relations with China cool over the coronavirus

by Stephen Beard
May 11, 2020
The foreign minister has ruled out "business as usual" with Beijing.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (center) gives a coronavirus press briefing in March. China's handling of the contagion has strained U.K.-China relations.
Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Traitor Menahan Street Band

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
