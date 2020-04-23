COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
All hiring since the Great Recession is gone
Apr 23, 2020

All hiring since the Great Recession is gone

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
About 4.4 million more people signed up for unemployment benefits last week. How Vietnam has stopped the spread of COVID-19. A look at some of the unintended consequences of coronavirus policy changes so far.

Stories From this episode

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

In the COVID-19 economy, unintended consequences play a part in policymaking

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Apr 23, 2020
A rise in domestic violence, a decline in car accidents and more.
FDA deregulation of COVID-19 antibody tests has led to a false sense of security for some, an unintended consequence of the move.
Al Bello/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Gomni (with Ry Cooder) Ali Farka Touré, Ry Cooder

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest

Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.

Subscribe