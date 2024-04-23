Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Stakes are high for Tesla’s quarterly results
Apr 23, 2024

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Tesla will release quarterly results after markets close today, but the company has had a rough road so far this year.

Segments From this episode

What to expect from Tesla ahead of quarterly results

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 23, 2024
The company reports after the bell on Tuesday.
Tesla once dominated the now-crowded EV market.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
"The League"

Negro Leagues barnstorming brought baseball to new places

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Apr 23, 2024
It's just one of the lasting economic legacies of the professional baseball played in the Negro Leagues in the 20th century.
Teams that played in the Negro Leagues often had no choice but to hit the road and play games all over. They relied on this practice, known as barnstorming, to keep the money coming in. Pictured above: The Newark Eagles in a dugout in 1936.
Courtesy Magnolia Pictures
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

