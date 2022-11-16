Spending ascended in the month of October
Retail sales numbers came in higher than expected, and Scott Wren of the Wells Fargo Investment Institute helps us understand what that means for the economy. Also, thousands and thousands of UC graduate workers are striking. We look into the reason why. And, you can add Walmart to the list of companies having to settle up in the wake of an opioid lawsuit.
Walmart joins CVS and Walgreens in landmark opioid settlement
The agreement is with several U.S. states, cities, and Native American tribes.
