How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Have you been laid off? We want to hear about your experiences. Share your story
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Spending ascended in the month of October
Nov 16, 2022

Spending ascended in the month of October

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
Retail sales numbers came in higher than expected, and Scott Wren of the Wells Fargo Investment Institute helps us understand what that means for the economy. Also, thousands and thousands of UC graduate workers are striking. We look into the reason why. And, you can add Walmart to the list of companies having to settle up in the wake of an opioid lawsuit.

Segments From this episode

Walmart joins CVS and Walgreens in landmark opioid settlement

by Lily Jamali
Nov 16, 2022
The agreement is with several U.S. states, cities, and Native American tribes.
A sign for Walmart is displayed outside its store in Washington, DC.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:49 AM PST
9:34
2:56 AM PST
7:00
7:35 AM PST
1:50
Nov 15, 2022
32:46
Nov 15, 2022
27:03
Nov 10, 2022
37:00
3:00 AM PST
32:29
Why University of California's graduate workers are striking
Why University of California's graduate workers are striking
How a Mississippi nonprofit helps Black entrepreneurs get funded
Economic Pulse
How a Mississippi nonprofit helps Black entrepreneurs get funded
New York Fed says consumers are getting deeper in debt
Marketplace Morning Report
New York Fed says consumers are getting deeper in debt
Would you wish your job on your worst enemy?
Marketplace
Would you wish your job on your worst enemy?