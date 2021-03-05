The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Here's what you need to know about SPACs
Mar 5, 2021

You know, special purpose acquisition companies: the way to take a company public and create a new stock that's all the rage in 2021. Plus, a look at job postings along with the government's hiring and unemployment report for February. And, words from Fed Chair Jerome Powell fail to calm recent market volatility.

COVID & Unemployment

Job postings tell two different stories of recovery so far

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 5, 2021
Job postings have rebounded for occupations in manufacturing and construction, but not in hospitality or travel.
Jed Kolko, an economist for the job site Indeed, said job postings are now about 6% higher than pre-pandemic levels, and "being above last year's baseline is certainly better than being below last year's, but it doesn’t mean things are back to normal."
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Traders are worried about inflation, Fed raising interest rates, which would eat away at the value of long-term Treasury bonds

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
The SPAC craze, explained

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Mar 5, 2021
Investors are piling into “blank-check” companies. Some experts are worried.
Adam Lashinsky, a columnist for Business Insider, said the investment rush can be partially explained by the current climate of ultralow interest rates.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lovin' Millennium Jazz Music, Smokedbeat

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
