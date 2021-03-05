Mar 5, 2021
Here’s what you need to know about SPACs
You know, special purpose acquisition companies: the way to take a company public and create a new stock that's all the rage in 2021. Plus, a look at job postings along with the government's hiring and unemployment report for February. And, words from Fed Chair Jerome Powell fail to calm recent market volatility.
Segments From this episode
Job postings tell two different stories of recovery so far
Job postings have rebounded for occupations in manufacturing and construction, but not in hospitality or travel.
Traders are worried about inflation, Fed raising interest rates, which would eat away at the value of long-term Treasury bonds
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
The SPAC craze, explained
Investors are piling into “blank-check” companies. Some experts are worried.
