Some schools got a surprise million-dollar donation
Nov 18, 2022

Some schools got a surprise million-dollar donation

For large investments, schools can turn to the debt markets to raise money. But they're also facing rising costs, which could hurt their ability to borrow. Jon Cherry/Getty Images
This week, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced that she’d given just under $2 billion over the last seven months to hundreds of organizations, including a number of public school districts. We look into how some of the recipient schools are planning to spend the money. Then, we check in with Chris Low about how the Fed has been signaling its recent interest rate hikes. And, life under China's new COVID rules, which for some people look a lot like the old ones.

Segments From this episode

School districts mull how to spend surprise donations from MacKenzie Scott

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 18, 2022
"One moment, we had like, $1,200 in this account, and then we had like, $20,001,200."
The recipient school districts are now considering how to use their donations, whether on improvements like a new gym, or investments like college scholarship funds.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Under China's new COVID rules, some face the same old restrictions

by Jennifer Pak
Nov 18, 2022
"It's really down to the person enforcing the rules," said one lawyer who was detained at a train station.
Some Chinese citizens are complaining of arbitrary local enforcement of strict COVID-19 policies, even after the announcement of softened virus measures.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

