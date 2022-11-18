Some schools got a surprise million-dollar donation
This week, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced that she’d given just under $2 billion over the last seven months to hundreds of organizations, including a number of public school districts. We look into how some of the recipient schools are planning to spend the money. Then, we check in with Chris Low about how the Fed has been signaling its recent interest rate hikes. And, life under China's new COVID rules, which for some people look a lot like the old ones.
Segments From this episode
School districts mull how to spend surprise donations from MacKenzie Scott
"One moment, we had like, $1,200 in this account, and then we had like, $20,001,200."
Under China's new COVID rules, some face the same old restrictions
"It's really down to the person enforcing the rules," said one lawyer who was detained at a train station.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer