Jan 22, 2021
Some fresh pandemic relief from the White House
President Joe Biden has signed some more executive actions and other measures to bolster economic relief and protections for workers. What's included? Plus: A dramatic clash between Google and Australia. And, how $15 billion in federal support for arts venues is being received around the country.
Segments From this episode
Arts venues welcome COVID grant program to get through 2021
Hard-hit venues such as concert halls and theaters are preparing to apply for $15 billion in grants included in the latest relief bill.
