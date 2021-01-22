I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Some fresh pandemic relief from the White House
Jan 22, 2021

Some fresh pandemic relief from the White House

President Joe Biden has signed some more executive actions and other measures to bolster economic relief and protections for workers. What's included? Plus: A dramatic clash between Google and Australia. And, how $15 billion in federal support for arts venues is being received around the country.

COVID-19

Arts venues welcome COVID grant program to get through 2021

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 22, 2021
Hard-hit venues such as concert halls and theaters are preparing to apply for $15 billion in grants included in the latest relief bill.
Between April and July last year, the fine- and performing-arts industries lost about $42 billion in revenue, according to one estimate.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
