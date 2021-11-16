Some are skipping holiday spending this year
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: The impact of inflation has reached food banks and pantries, which have had to alter their inventories as well as how they distribute to people. We look at how the labor market is interacting with the growing movement to salary transparency.
Segments From this episode
How are new state salary transparency laws working in this economy?
Employers say they are scrambling to set pay ranges in a hot hiring market.
Food pantries are feeling squeezed by inflation, just like those they serve
High costs are changing how pantries distribute food.
Not everyone is planning to spend money on gifts this holiday season
A Deloitte seasonal survey finds the percentage of people who say they are not planning to buy gifts or pay for holiday experiences is at a 10-year high.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director