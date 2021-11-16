Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Some are skipping holiday spending this year
Nov 16, 2021

Some are skipping holiday spending this year

Also today: The impact of inflation has reached food banks and pantries, which have had to alter their inventories as well as how they distribute to people. We look at how the labor market is interacting with the growing movement to salary transparency.

Segments From this episode

How are new state salary transparency laws working in this economy?

by Harriet Jones
Nov 16, 2021
Employers say they are scrambling to set pay ranges in a hot hiring market.
Laws in seven states now require employers to tell applicants the pay range of a job, if they ask.
AndrePopov via Getty Images
Food pantries are feeling squeezed by inflation, just like those they serve

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 16, 2021
High costs are changing how pantries distribute food.
Food Bankers distribute food and other items to Bronx residents in New York City. Inflation has affected how food pantries are distributing to people.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City
Not everyone is planning to spend money on gifts this holiday season

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 16, 2021
A Deloitte seasonal survey finds the percentage of people who say they are not planning to buy gifts or pay for holiday experiences is at a 10-year high.
Holiday shoppers in New York City. Many lower-income households are skipping out on holiday spending altogether, according to a Deloitte survey.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

