Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Some Amazon workers have a union. Next up is a contract.
Apr 4, 2022

Some Amazon workers have a union. Next up is a contract.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's the difference between getting the right to collective bargaining and coming up with an actual contract. After the first successful union drive at Amazon, we speak with a labor expert about what this moment means for workers organizing in the U.S. and what comes next. And, we start the week with a look at how inflation can make inequality even worse.

Segments From this episode

Amazon union showcases the power of grassroots labor organizing, professor says

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 4, 2022
Local union organizers "robbed Amazon of one of its best anti-union arguments," says Adam Seth Litwin of Cornell.
Union organizer Christian Smalls speaks following the April 1, 2022, vote for the unionization of the Amazon Staten Island warehouse in New York.
Andrea Renault/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

We know prices are (and have been) rising for Americans. But not everyone experiences inflation the same way.

In other words, inflation is harder on some than others, particularly people with low incomes. That's because essential goods make up a larger percentage of low-income folks' budgets. We spoke with Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

North Wing Shingo Sekiguchi

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:43 AM PDT
7:58
12:38 AM PDT
9:22
7:48 AM PDT
1:50
Apr 1, 2022
24:30
Apr 1, 2022
27:28
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
Another cure for inflation? Making markets more competitive.
Economic Pulse
Another cure for inflation? Making markets more competitive.
Higher mortgage rates could make the housing supply problem worse
Higher mortgage rates could make the housing supply problem worse
Wages rise ... but prices rise more
Wages rise ... but prices rise more