So … was this week’s inflation news really that great?
Nov 11, 2022

So … was this week’s inflation news really that great?

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Christopher Low of FHN Financial helps us look beyond the good feelings behind recent market activity. The BBC reports on how China will start to loosen some strict zero-COVID regulations. Also, we check in on the COP27 climate summit. Art critic Blake Gopnik discusses the billion-dollar auction of the collection of Paul Allen.

Segments From this episode

An art critic's perspective on the billion-dollar auction of Paul Allen's collection

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Jarrett Dang
Nov 11, 2022
Art critic Blake Gopnik comments on the record-setting auction, as well as his own interactions with the late Microsoft co-founder.
'The Conversation' by David Hockney and 'The Attended' by Brice Marden are part of more than 150 paintings auctioned from late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection at Christie's this week.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
As we head into the holiday shopping season, how are consumers feeling?

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 11, 2022
News this week that inflation may be moderating a bit is unlikely to register much with consumers right now.
People walk down a busy shopping street in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

