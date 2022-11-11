So … was this week’s inflation news really that great?
Christopher Low of FHN Financial helps us look beyond the good feelings behind recent market activity. The BBC reports on how China will start to loosen some strict zero-COVID regulations. Also, we check in on the COP27 climate summit. Art critic Blake Gopnik discusses the billion-dollar auction of the collection of Paul Allen.
Segments From this episode
An art critic's perspective on the billion-dollar auction of Paul Allen's collection
Art critic Blake Gopnik comments on the record-setting auction, as well as his own interactions with the late Microsoft co-founder.
As we head into the holiday shopping season, how are consumers feeling?
News this week that inflation may be moderating a bit is unlikely to register much with consumers right now.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer