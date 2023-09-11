Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
SNAP’s work requirement age just went up
Sep 11, 2023

SNAP’s work requirement age just went up

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
This could make it harder for older Americans to qualify for food assistance. Plus, Biden visits Vietnam and shipping rates went up a bit.

Segments From this episode

Biden visits Vietnam, scores several tech deals

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The U.S. will build chip design facilities in Vietnam, and Microsoft will develop AI for the country.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

FedEx and UPS hike prices for 2024, but not as much

by Justin Ho
Sep 11, 2023
Shipping companies need to cover their higher costs, but there's a limit to how much they can pass on to customers.
Carriers like UPS and FedEx know there is a limit to how much they can raise prices, said Jason Miller of Michigan State.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The SNAP work reporting requirement age just rose by one year. It's already affecting who gets benefits.

by Ali Budner
Sep 11, 2023
The upper age limit for SNAP recipients (able bodied, without dependents) who have to prove they’re working or looking for work at least part time has just risen from age 49 to age 50. Eventually it'll go up to age 54.
"We estimate that up to 750,000 individuals could lose [SNAP] benefits," said Ed Bolen with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Above, a sign alerting customers that a store accepts SNAP benefits.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PDT
7:07
7:59 AM PDT
1:41
3:26 AM PDT
9:39
Sep 8, 2023
27:47
Sep 8, 2023
26:47
Sep 6, 2023
27:16
Sep 5, 2023
30:07
6 months out from SVB's failure, a bank president's optimism has waned
Banks in Turmoil
6 months out from SVB's failure, a bank president's optimism has waned
Food assistance funds for mothers and children are up for debate in Congress
Food assistance funds for mothers and children are up for debate in Congress
Inside J.C. Penney's $1 billion plan to boost business
Inside J.C. Penney's $1 billion plan to boost business
Why do some states still have a grocery tax?
Why do some states still have a grocery tax?