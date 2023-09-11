SNAP’s work requirement age just went up
This could make it harder for older Americans to qualify for food assistance. Plus, Biden visits Vietnam and shipping rates went up a bit.
Segments From this episode
Biden visits Vietnam, scores several tech deals
The U.S. will build chip design facilities in Vietnam, and Microsoft will develop AI for the country.
FedEx and UPS hike prices for 2024, but not as much
Shipping companies need to cover their higher costs, but there's a limit to how much they can pass on to customers.
The SNAP work reporting requirement age just rose by one year. It's already affecting who gets benefits.
The upper age limit for SNAP recipients (able bodied, without dependents) who have to prove they’re working or looking for work at least part time has just risen from age 49 to age 50. Eventually it'll go up to age 54.
