Snap Inc. slides, and other tech stocks join in

Snap Inc. – that’s the company behind Snapchat – is warning that it will miss its latest earnings forecast, which was issued just a month ago. Investors aren't taking this news in stride – shares of Snap fell more than 30% at one point in pre-market trading. President Biden said he plans to meet with Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen to possibly find a way to reduce the tariffs on Chinese imports left behind by the Trump administration. We examine how Mexico s looking to undo years of reforms that opened the country's oil and gas sector to foreign investment.