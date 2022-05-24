Snap Inc. slides, and other tech stocks join in
Snap Inc. – that’s the company behind Snapchat – is warning that it will miss its latest earnings forecast, which was issued just a month ago. Investors aren't taking this news in stride – shares of Snap fell more than 30% at one point in pre-market trading. President Biden said he plans to meet with Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen to possibly find a way to reduce the tariffs on Chinese imports left behind by the Trump administration. We examine how Mexico s looking to undo years of reforms that opened the country's oil and gas sector to foreign investment.
Mexico turns back the clock on oil reforms, closes down foreign investment
The changes mean that Mexico can't drill for as much oil, just as the world is seeking alternate sources to Russian oil because of the war in Ukraine.
