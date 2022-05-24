Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Snap Inc. slides, and other tech stocks join in
May 24, 2022

Snap Inc. – that’s the company behind Snapchat – is warning that it will miss its latest earnings forecast, which was issued just a month ago. Investors aren't taking this news in stride – shares of Snap fell more than 30% at one point in pre-market trading. President Biden said he plans to meet with Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen to possibly find a way to reduce the tariffs on Chinese imports left behind by the Trump administration. We examine how Mexico s looking to undo years of reforms that opened the country's oil and gas sector to foreign investment.

Segments From this episode

Mexico turns back the clock on oil reforms, closes down foreign investment

by Andrew Schneider
May 24, 2022
The changes mean that Mexico can't drill for as much oil, just as the world is seeking alternate sources to Russian oil because of the war in Ukraine.
Aerial view of the Mexican oil company PEMEX oil complex in Azcapotzalco, on the outskirts of Mexico City.
PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

