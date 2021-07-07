Schools struggle to get enough teachers for the summer
Teachers are exhausted after the past year, and even bonuses offered by school districts may not be enough to hire adequate staff. Meanwhile, enrollment for summer school is expected to be at an all-time high. Plus, can the White House get Russia to rein in cybercriminals and ransomware attacks? Also, Chinese regulators order ride-hailing service Didi to be taken off of app stores shortly after the company made its U.S. stock market debut. And, a new tactic in the public relations push to get more Americans vaccinated: calling on moms to spread the message.
Segments From this episode
Biden: Ransomware attack "appears to have caused minimal damage to U.S. businesses"
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Some teachers say they're too burned out to teach summer school
Some programs are offering bonuses to try to lure teachers back to the classroom this summer.
Chinese regulators order ride-hailing service Didi to be taken off app stores
Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more.
To encourage vaccinations, Georgia county calls on moms
A large, diverse county is betting local mothers can help it reduce hesitancy about the COVID-19 vaccine and boost inoculation rates.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director