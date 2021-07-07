Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Schools struggle to get enough teachers for the summer
Jul 7, 2021

Schools struggle to get enough teachers for the summer

Teachers are exhausted after the past year, and even bonuses offered by school districts may not be enough to hire adequate staff. Meanwhile, enrollment for summer school is expected to be at an all-time high. Plus, can the White House get Russia to rein in cybercriminals and ransomware attacks? Also, Chinese regulators order ride-hailing service Didi to be taken off of app stores shortly after the company made its U.S. stock market debut. And, a new tactic in the public relations push to get more Americans vaccinated: calling on moms to spread the message.

Segments From this episode

Biden: Ransomware attack "appears to have caused minimal damage to U.S. businesses"

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Some teachers say they're too burned out to teach summer school

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 7, 2021
Some programs are offering bonuses to try to lure teachers back to the classroom this summer.
What might that mean for teacher retention in the fall?
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Chinese regulators order ride-hailing service Didi to be taken off app stores

Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more.
COVID-19

To encourage vaccinations, Georgia county calls on moms

by Sam Whitehead
Jul 7, 2021
A large, diverse county is betting local mothers can help it reduce hesitancy about the COVID-19 vaccine and boost inoculation rates.
A film crew monitors a shot of Normica Provitt discussing her decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19. She’s one of the moms featured in a county ad campaign.
Sam Whitehead
Music from the episode

Citations Mildlife

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
