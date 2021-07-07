Schools struggle to get enough teachers for the summer

Teachers are exhausted after the past year, and even bonuses offered by school districts may not be enough to hire adequate staff. Meanwhile, enrollment for summer school is expected to be at an all-time high. Plus, can the White House get Russia to rein in cybercriminals and ransomware attacks? Also, Chinese regulators order ride-hailing service Didi to be taken off of app stores shortly after the company made its U.S. stock market debut. And, a new tactic in the public relations push to get more Americans vaccinated: calling on moms to spread the message.