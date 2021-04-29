Apr 29, 2021
Samsung’s profits are boosted by more working from home
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The South Korean electronics maker saw more demand for smartphones, TVs and home appliances. But what could global chip shortages mean for its business? Plus, Turkey prepares for its first national COVID lockdown. And, are mining companies in Chile doing enough to help Indigenous communities living around the country’s lithium mines?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director