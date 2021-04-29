The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Samsung’s profits are boosted by more working from home
Apr 29, 2021

Samsung’s profits are boosted by more working from home

From the BBC World Service: The South Korean electronics maker saw more demand for smartphones, TVs and home appliances. But what could global chip shortages mean for its business? Plus, Turkey prepares for its first national COVID lockdown. And, are mining companies in Chile doing enough to help Indigenous communities living around the country’s lithium mines?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
