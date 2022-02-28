Russia’s central bank hikes key interest rate as the ruble tumbles
From the BBC World Service: The Russian currency has plunged as Western sanctions take hold and fighting continues in Ukraine. The stock market in Moscow will remain closed Monday. Plus, long lines have formed at ATMs in the Russian capital as people worry about being able to access their cash.
