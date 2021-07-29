Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Robinhood is going public. Can its unusual plans for investors hold up?
Jul 29, 2021

Robinhood is going public. Can its unusual plans for investors hold up?

We also have a discussion about the Senate voting to start debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Are there any surprises?

Robinhood’s IPO: The app that popularized meme stocks goes public

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jul 29, 2021
Why the trading app is courting everyday investors with its initial public offering.
The trading app is courting everyday investors with its initial public stock offering.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
