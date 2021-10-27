Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Restaurant workers are heading out of the kitchen and into different careers
Oct 27, 2021

Restaurant workers are heading out of the kitchen and into different careers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Lindsey Piegza joins us to discuss how there's been a drop in the buying of durable goods such as factory machines and home washers and dryers. Appliances are actually becoming harder to get for home builders. Google's parent company Alphabet is having a good year. It just reported its third straight quarter of record profit. 

Segments From this episode

Some former restaurant workers are finding new careers in other kitchens

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 27, 2021
The hours are better, there are paid sick and vacation days, and there's health insurance.
Many find better hours and benefits away from the high-octane atmosphere of the restaurant kitchen.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As new home sales continue to rise, where are the appliances?

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 27, 2021
Some home builders are starting to figure out ways to adapt to shortages by stocking up and using alternative brands.
A lack of durable goods has slowed home building, but buyers have started to adapt.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:26 AM PDT
9:35
3:00 AM PDT
36:20
7:44 AM PDT
1:50
2:56 AM PDT
9:37
Oct 26, 2021
33:38
Oct 26, 2021
27:31
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Some former restaurant workers are finding new careers in other kitchens
Some former restaurant workers are finding new careers in other kitchens
"The Big Quit" isn't going away anytime soon
"The Big Quit" isn't going away anytime soon
"Look for actions" from companies, not just green pledges, experts say
COVID-19
"Look for actions" from companies, not just green pledges, experts say
Why more companies are hiring heads of remote work
COVID-19
Why more companies are hiring heads of remote work