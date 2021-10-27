Restaurant workers are heading out of the kitchen and into different careers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Lindsey Piegza joins us to discuss how there's been a drop in the buying of durable goods such as factory machines and home washers and dryers. Appliances are actually becoming harder to get for home builders. Google's parent company Alphabet is having a good year. It just reported its third straight quarter of record profit.
Segments From this episode
Some former restaurant workers are finding new careers in other kitchens
The hours are better, there are paid sick and vacation days, and there's health insurance.
As new home sales continue to rise, where are the appliances?
Some home builders are starting to figure out ways to adapt to shortages by stocking up and using alternative brands.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director