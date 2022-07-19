Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Profits are down for some of the country’s biggest banks
Jul 19, 2022

Banks are making less, courtesy of a slowdown in corporate dealmaking. But they are also reporting that consumer and business lending have grown in the past year. Paul Christopher of Wells Fargo joins us for today's chat about market activity. With the European Union ready to stop importing Russian coal, some countries in Africa have stepped in to fill the energy void.

Segments From this episode

Some African countries are benefiting from EU members' search for new energy sources

by ish Mafundikwa
Jul 19, 2022
South Africa has seen a boom in coal exports. But critics say European countries shouldn't keep feeding their coal habit.
The European Union will stop importing Russian coal in August. Above, coal storage for the coal-fired power plant of the German energy supplier Steag in Duisburg, Germany.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

