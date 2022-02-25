Pressure mounts on governments to cut Russia from global banking system
Ukraine has called on Western governments to go much further with their sanctions, including cutting Russian banks access to the Swift global payments system. We'll tell you more about the system, and why EU countries are reticent to make the move. Also today, we hear one businessman's experience of trying to flee Ukraine as the capital Kyiv comes under fire.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer