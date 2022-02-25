Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Pressure mounts on governments to cut Russia from global banking system
Feb 25, 2022

Pressure mounts on governments to cut Russia from global banking system

Ukraine has called on Western governments to go much further with their sanctions, including cutting Russian banks access to the Swift global payments system. We'll tell you more about the system, and why EU countries are reticent to make the move. Also today, we hear one businessman's experience of trying to flee Ukraine as the capital Kyiv comes under fire. 

