Potential fallout for diversity efforts in the business world
Oct 3, 2023

Potential fallout for diversity efforts in the business world

kali9/Getty Images
Recent lawsuits could have chilling effects on business equity and inclusion efforts. And later, we outline a preview of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial.

Segments From this episode

Legal challenges could have chilling effect on workplace diversity efforts

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 3, 2023
It's possible that employers will roll back racial diversity initiatives even if they’re perfectly legal.
Above, portraits of Black women entrepreneurs at an event co-hosted by the Fearless Fund. A federal appeals court temporarily blocked a contest hosted by the Fearless Fund that awards grants to businesses that are majority-owned by Black women.
Shannon Finney/Getty Images
What to know about the Sam Bankman-Fried trial

by David Brancaccio and Meredith Garretson
Oct 3, 2023
The founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX faces fraud allegations in New York.
Above, Sam Bankman-Fried after a court appearance on June 15 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Witch in the Alley Cheap City

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

