Potential fallout for diversity efforts in the business world
Recent lawsuits could have chilling effects on business equity and inclusion efforts. And later, we outline a preview of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial.
Legal challenges could have chilling effect on workplace diversity efforts
It's possible that employers will roll back racial diversity initiatives even if they’re perfectly legal.
What to know about the Sam Bankman-Fried trial
The founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX faces fraud allegations in New York.
