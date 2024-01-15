Bytes: Week in ReviewMake Me SmartGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

Polls are facing labor shortages too
Jan 15, 2024

Polls are facing labor shortages too

Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
This election year, there’s a nationwide need for poll workers.

Segments From this episode

Honoring MLK by volunteering as a poll worker

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 15, 2024
As many poll workers grow older and end their service, advocacy groups push for young people to step up.
Many longtime poll workers are aging out, and the U.S. electoral system needs more people to get involved.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The economic implications of graduating college at an older age

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Jan 15, 2024
A new study finds that "a large fraction — around 20% — of college graduates obtained their degree after age 30."
"Late bloomers account for more than half of the growth in the share of college-educated adults from 1960 to 2019," said Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.
FG Trade Latin/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

