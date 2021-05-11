Pipeline hackers say they only want money, not chaos

The ransomware gang accused of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline says it doesn't mean to cause any problems for society and it's just after money. In fact, the group said it would essentially institute a type of moderation to make sure it didn't attack targets that would really cause disruptions or send a political message. Also, moving patterns among Americans during the pandemic, how they're affected by income. And, the often unscrupulous underground economy in which migrants around the world are forced to participate.