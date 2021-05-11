May 11, 2021
Pipeline hackers say they only want money, not chaos
The ransomware gang accused of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline says it doesn't mean to cause any problems for society and it's just after money. In fact, the group said it would essentially institute a type of moderation to make sure it didn't attack targets that would really cause disruptions or send a political message. Also, moving patterns among Americans during the pandemic, how they're affected by income. And, the often unscrupulous underground economy in which migrants around the world are forced to participate.
Segments From this episode
The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack shows us exactly how vulnerable U.S. infrastructure is
"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood has more.
Income influenced where Americans moved in 2020
Many relocated from larger cities to smaller ones with lower costs of living and less stringent COVID-19 regulations.
Migrants in Bosnia-Herzegovina are at the mercy of an unscrupulous underground economy
To cross the border into Croatia, or "go the game," they often need to rely on others to get cash. That help comes at a price.
