Pfizer COVID treatment pill approved for emergency use
Dec 23, 2021

Pfizer COVID treatment pill approved for emergency use

Also today: We look into the software vulnerability that has companies shaken. Diane Swonk joins us for our daily look at the markets. 

Segments From this episode

Companies are scrambling to fix a dangerous vulnerability in common software

by Justin Ho
Dec 23, 2021
The bug can allow hackers to plant malicious software on everything from servers to smart devices.
Vulnerabilities in the commonly used log4j software could put a lot of businesses at risk, but patching the vulnerabilities is rarely easy or quick.
shironosov via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

