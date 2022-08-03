The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Pelosi visits Taiwan, leaves behind plenty of economic questions
Aug 3, 2022

Pelosi visits Taiwan, leaves behind plenty of economic questions

China correspondent Jennifer Pak joins us to discuss the economic implications of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The rate of people who don't have health coverage in the U.S. has lowered. The surge of warehouse building raises concerns about the environment.

Segments From this episode

A Warmer World

There's a boom in building warehouses, but what does that mean for the environment?

by Emily Jones
Aug 3, 2022
New warehouses can sometimes replace green space, which has climate implications.
On a formerly forested lot, trees have been cut down to make way for development.
Emily Jones/WABE
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

