The pandemic upends plans for paying back student loans
Dec 9, 2020

The pandemic upends plans for paying back student loans

Plus, DoorDash starts trading on stock markets for the first time today. Airbnb does the same tomorrow. And, the first airline to resume commercial flights with the Boeing 737 Max plane.

DoorDash, Airbnb kick off busy end-of-the-year IPO cycle

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Brazilian airline Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 Max planes on domestic commercial routes

The BBC's Stephen Ryan reports.
Unemployment 2020

Pandemic makes Public Service Loan Forgiveness more difficult

by Samantha Fields
Dec 9, 2020
For people pursuing student loan forgiveness, getting laid off means they're no longer able to make qualifying payments for PSLF.
Nearly 25% of people with student loans working in nonprofits or public service have had a significant change in their work situation during the pandemic, according to a recent survey from TIAA.
BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ukiyo - Instrumental Oceans Ate Alaska, Josh Manuel

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
