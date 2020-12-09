Dec 9, 2020
The pandemic upends plans for paying back student loans
Plus, DoorDash starts trading on stock markets for the first time today. Airbnb does the same tomorrow. And, the first airline to resume commercial flights with the Boeing 737 Max plane.
Segments From this episode
DoorDash, Airbnb kick off busy end-of-the-year IPO cycle
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Brazilian airline Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 Max planes on domestic commercial routes
The BBC's Stephen Ryan reports.
Pandemic makes Public Service Loan Forgiveness more difficult
For people pursuing student loan forgiveness, getting laid off means they're no longer able to make qualifying payments for PSLF.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
