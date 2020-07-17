One town shows what summer tourism looks like in the COVID-19 era

Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Jul 17, 2020

The rate on a 30-year-fixed mortgage is the lowest it's been in decades. Why? British Airways is retiring its entire Boeing 747 jumbo jet fleet. Also, a town in Colorado illustrates the clash between summer tourism and a pandemic.

COVID-19

Colorado town tries to balance summer tourist season and COVID-19

by Laura Palmisano
Jul 17, 2020
Lake City, Colorado, depends on tourist dollars in the summer. Now it's asking those visitors to take precautions.
Laura Palmisano
British Airways retires its Boeing 747 fleet

The airline was the world's largest operator of the planes. The BBC has more details.
Mortgage rates reach a 50-year low

Chris Low stops by to shed some light on the markets and how mortgage rates got to this point.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
