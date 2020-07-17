Jul 17, 2020
One town shows what summer tourism looks like in the COVID-19 era
The rate on a 30-year-fixed mortgage is the lowest it's been in decades. Why? British Airways is retiring its entire Boeing 747 jumbo jet fleet. Also, a town in Colorado illustrates the clash between summer tourism and a pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Colorado town tries to balance summer tourist season and COVID-19
Lake City, Colorado, depends on tourist dollars in the summer. Now it's asking those visitors to take precautions.
British Airways retires its Boeing 747 fleet
The airline was the world's largest operator of the planes. The BBC has more details.
Mortgage rates reach a 50-year low
Chris Low stops by to shed some light on the markets and how mortgage rates got to this point.
