Colorado town tries to balance summer tourist season and COVID-19
Tourism is a major industry for many mountain towns in the West. It’s a significant part of the economy in Lake City, Colorado. The town’s population swells from 400 to several thousand during the summer. The Colorado Tourism Office estimates visitors spent more than $16 million in the community last year.
However, this year is different for the town as it welcomes tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses are taking precautions, like asking people to wear masks. Local restaurants are required to keep indoor seating at 50% capacity, with tables 6 feet apart.
