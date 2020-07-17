Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
COVID-19

Colorado town tries to balance summer tourist season and COVID-19

Laura Palmisano Jul 17, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace Morning Report
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Laura Palmisano
COVID-19

Colorado town tries to balance summer tourist season and COVID-19

Laura Palmisano Jul 17, 2020
Laura Palmisano
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Tourism is a major industry for many mountain towns in the West. It’s a significant part of the economy in Lake City, Colorado. The town’s population swells from 400 to several thousand during the summer. The Colorado Tourism Office estimates visitors spent more than $16 million in the community last year.

However, this year is different for the town as it welcomes tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses are taking precautions, like asking people to wear masks. Local restaurants are required to keep indoor seating at 50% capacity, with tables 6 feet apart.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs

What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits?

As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers.

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down?

The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare.

Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans?

The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans.

You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here.

Read More

Collapse

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

COVID-19
Tags in this Story
Why do political parties still hold conventions? (Hint: $$$)
Why do political parties still hold conventions? (Hint: $$$)
Moms are reducing work hours 4-5 times more than dads during pandemic
COVID-19
Moms are reducing work hours 4-5 times more than dads during pandemic
Some of Twitter's biggest accounts got hacked. It could have been much worse.
Some of Twitter's biggest accounts got hacked. It could have been much worse.
Why are some of the Disney theme parks opening while others remain closed as COVID-19 surges?
COVID-19
Why are some of the Disney theme parks opening while others remain closed as COVID-19 surges?